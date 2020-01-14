Fatal stabbing under investigation in St. Catharines: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Catharines are investigating what they believe was a fatal stabbing in the city late Monday night.

Niagara Regional Police say they got a call just before midnight to an area near Queenston Street and Eastchester Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a 30-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The man died not long after being transported to hospital, according to detectives from the force’s homicide unit.

Anyone with information can contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

