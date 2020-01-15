More traffic, transit delays expected as new round of snow and wind hits Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

More snow and wind in the forecast has TransLink and the B.C. government advising travellers to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Environment Canada has reissued new wind and snow warnings for the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley, with up to 10 more centimetres in the forecast along with winds between 70 km/h and 90 km/h by Wednesday night.

Forecasters say the winds will ease off after midnight, but rain could also be added to the mix, creating sloppy and slippery conditions on the region’s roads.

Snowfall warnings have been lifted for Vancouver Island, but wind warnings remain in place. Other coastal areas like Howe Sound could also see hurricane-force winds surpassing 100 km/h.

Those warnings came after heavy snow caused traffic and transit chaos throughout the South Coast and Vancouver Island Wednesday morning.

BC Ferries says all sailings on major routes are cancelled starting at 3 p.m. in anticipation of high winds.

You can see up to date BC Ferries service notices here.

Road conditions worsen

The Ministry of Transportation is telling drivers to stay home as the new round of winter weather sets in.

The ministry has advised the worsening conditions could be enough to force closures of the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges Wednesday night, with “no guarantee” other crossings like the North Shore bridges won’t also be affected.

The statement from the ministry warns shedding snow or “ice bombs” could increase on both spans, after days of drivers reporting damage to their vehicles from falling snow and ice.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 west of Hope could also be closed overnight due to poor visibility, the ministry adds, as the high winds kick up snow.

The highway was shut down in both directions for hours earlier Wednesday between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

A travel advisory has also been extended for multiple highways on Vancouver Island, including Highway 1 between Nanaimo and Victoria, Highway 4 west to Taylor River and Highway 19 north to Tsitika.

Further advisories remain in place for Highways 14, 17 and 18.

Stalls were reported on the Queensborough and Alex Fraser bridges Wednesday evening along with Highway 99 near the Massey Tunnel, closing down lanes. Those issues have since been cleared.

Transit woes continue

TransLink is warning its customers to prepare for gaps in service as SkyTrains and buses deal with the ongoing conditions.

The transit authority says all stations are open on the Expo, Millennium and Canada lines, but trains are moving at slower speeds. Passengers are being told to expect longer-than-usual wait times.

On the Expo and Millennium lines, in particular, TransLink says the freezing temperatures are leading to switch and door issues, causing delays and reductions.

Several bus routes are seeing detours, heavy delays and suspensions. Up-to-date info on those delays can be found here.

SeaBus and West Coast Express are operating normally, but HandyDART customers are being warned their trips will be rescheduled unless they are absolutely essential.

TransLink is echoing the Ministry of Transportation in advising travellers to stay home if possible and avoid all non-essential travel.

“Consider whether there is a need to travel, and if there is, consider travelling during a non-peak period,” spokesperson Ben Murphy said.

CEO Kevin Desmond said Wednesday was a “tough day” despite knowing the snow was on the way and heaped praise on front-line staff for doing their best to keep the system moving.

“The reality is, the snow hit at pretty much the wrong time for the morning commute … just as we were pulling all our buses out of the yard,” he told CKNW’s Lynda Steele.

“The weather just overwhelmed the system. I can’t overemphasize we had as many people out on the system trying to keep the buses and trains operational, and it still dealt us a blow.”

2:15 New storm causes more transit chaos New storm causes more transit chaos

Power outages begin to mount

BC Hydro was beginning to report power outages due to the high winds Wednesday evening, with more than 3,500 customers affected on Vancouver Island.

Over 2,000 customers were without power as of 7 p.m., with parts of Victoria and North Cowichan reporting trees down across hydro lines. More than 800 customers were in the dark in Sooke.

3:07 Another winter storm creates traffic mayhem Another winter storm creates traffic mayhem

Farther north on the island, 1,130 customers lost power in Port Alberni due to a fallen tree, with outages also reported in Nanaimo and Courtenay.

BC Hydro is warning customers without power in the Sarita Bay area will have to wait until Thursday morning for restoration, as the weather is preventing crews from patrolling lines.

Eleven customers lost power in Chilliwack due to a downed wire, but otherwise the Lower Mainland is reporting minimal outages.

BC Hydro says it has taken extra measures ahead of this most recent storm, with crews on standby to restore any power outages that may occur.

The utility is still warning people to be prepared for the lights to go out, saying it’s difficult to predict how much damage could be caused.

Customers should have an emergency kit ready with flashlights, extra batteries, non-perishable food and water, BC Hydro says.

Up-to-date information on power outages can be found on BC Hydro’s website and Twitter account.