Alberta legislature will convene Feb. 25 for 2nd session

The second session of the 30th Alberta legislature will convene on Feb. 25 and the government is promising an “ambitious” agenda.

MLAs will return for a speech from the throne, outlining the government’s legislative agenda for the year.

The office of the government house leader said, in a news release, that MLAs should expect a “busy” and “engaging” sitting in which the UCP government will focus on jobs, the economy and “standing up for a fair deal for Alberta.”

Government House Leader Jason Nixon said he is looking forward to getting back to work on fulfilling the promises the UCP made to Albertans.

“I sincerely look forward to seeing my colleagues back at the legislature in order to move our ambitious legislative agenda forward,” Nixon said. “I have no doubt that this will be another spring of renewal for the people of Alberta as we focus on jobs, the economy and pipelines.”

According to the news release, the party made 375 promises during the 2019 election campaign and so far, the government has delivered on 43 per cent (162).