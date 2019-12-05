Menu

Canada

Alberta legislature sitting wraps up with 16 bills delivered, much controversy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 4:28 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 4:30 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and NDP leader Rachel Notley.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and NDP leader Rachel Notley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The fall sitting of the Alberta legislature has wrapped up, delivering 16 bills while serving up acrimony, controversy and a dash of pettiness.

The last day came with both sides accusing each other of breaking a deal to share the legislature media room for their news conferences.

The sitting started with United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney’s government passing its first budget featuring an $8.7-billion deficit and plans to ratchet back spending to balance the books by 2024.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2019 includes cuts to cities, civil servants, universities

There was legislation that fired Election Commissioner Lorne Gibson, who had been investigating Kenney’s UCP for fundraising violations.

The government also overhauled or ended legislation passed by the previous NDP government, and question periods were often acrimonious and insulting.

READ MORE: Rachel Notley kicked out of Alberta legislature for comment on election watchdog’s dismissal

The UCP called the NDP the worst government in Alberta history and the NDP called Kenney the most corrupt premier in Canadian history.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley was even kicked out one day for refusing to apologize.

Alberta bill that terminates position of man investigating UCP party passes
© 2019 The Canadian Press
