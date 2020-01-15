Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale.

Snow squalls are expected to develop Thursday morning as a result of cold westerly winds and a weak low-pressure system, the federal weather agency says.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow can be expected through Thursday, with an additional five to 10 centimetres possible by Thursday night. Blowing snow will also accompany the snow squalls at times, Environment Canada says.

The squalls are expected to weaken by early Friday morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably — changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Environment Canada says visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

