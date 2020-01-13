Innisfil, Ont. deals with clean-up from weekend flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Innisfil, Ont. is currently dealing with clean-up after parts of the town were hit with flooding during the weekend winter storm.

The town’s mayor, Lynn Dollin, told Global News that all roads in the municipality have re-opened and that water is down in all of the ditches.

“The bad news is that we have pockets … particularly Belle Air Beach Road in Belle Ewart, that is going to require some extensive repairs,” Dollin said.

Flooding Update: Currently, all roads are open and water levels are down in all ditches. All of our Operations trucks have spent the day plowing and sanding routes, and that should be complete by the end of the day. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation. — Town of Innisfil (@townofinnisfil) January 13, 2020

“We are already looking into that, and we have a team working on assisting residents to make sure they’re able to get in and out of their driveways.”

Other areas of the town have also been chronic flood plains, Dollin said, including parts of the 13th Line, Gilford Road and Park Road, as well as the Buchanan Street and Tall Tree Lane area.

“In some cases, where the water was up over the road … the foundation under the road can wash away,” Dollin said.

“In some cases, people’s driveways were compromised.” Tweet This

Crews are out and making repairs, but it’s unclear exactly when those will be completed.

“We had an area, again, in Belle Ewart, the south end of Alcona, a targeted area that had sewer back-up in a number of homes,” Dollin added.

“We’re still investigating that because many of these homes on the lake are not year-round homes – they’re seasonal residents.”

According to Dollin, flooding has been an issue in some areas of the town for a long time, but this weekend was near the top in terms of severity.

“Longtime residents say it occurs every spring, but of course, having major rain events in January is not normal, so that just compounds the existing problem,” she said.

0:42 Storms brings flooding, freezing rain to central and southern Ontario Storms brings flooding, freezing rain to central and southern Ontario

Dollin said the town has a number of projects underway for a more long-term fix. Next week, there will be a meeting about drainage problems on Park Road, and the town is also working on a creek diversion program for the Belle Air Beach Road area, which was hit hardest this past weekend.

The Town of Innisfil will host a public information session in regards to the Park Road drainage improvements on January 22nd from 5pm-7pm at the Innisfil Idealab & Library. More info: https://t.co/6HczyRe6zL — Town of Innisfil (@townofinnisfil) January 13, 2020

“Working on the long-term, full fixes is something we’re committed to,” Dollin said.

“But again, we’re talking millions and millions of dollars, which is why we need the other two levels of government to partner with us.”

ROAD CLOSURE: Maple & Belle Aire Beach Road #BelleEwart due to @townofinnisfil pumping water. Be patient & cautious getting around #Innisfil this aft and evening as there are washed out areas and town work crews out. Freezing has not yet started but we're at 1C. #ONStorm #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/op4uw330Im — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) January 11, 2020