Drugs, suspected stolen property seized from ‘problem residence,’ say Kelowna RCMP

Various drugs and suspected stolen items, including identity documents, were seized from what Kelowna RCMP described as a problem residence.

According to police, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 10 along the 400 block of Francis Avenue.

Police say the warrant was related to suspected drug trafficking in the city’s downtown core.

“As a result of information gathered from concerned citizens in the neighbourhood, our officers were able to take action quickly,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and various forms of illegal cannabis, as well as suspected stolen identity documents, numerous boxes of suspected stolen property and various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances from inside the residence.”

Police say four people were taken into custody but were later released without charges pending further investigation.