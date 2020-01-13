3 loaded handguns, 1 shotgun seized in 2 weekend incidents: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say their guns and gangs unit seized four guns and made arrests in two separate incidents over the weekend.

After executing a search warrant on Friday evening, police say officers seized three guns — two loaded handguns and a shotgun — in the 2200 block of Riverside Drive near Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, south of downtown Ottawa.

The next evening, shortly before midnight, officers seized a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on the Vanier Parkway, near the on-ramp to westbound Highway 417, according to police.

On Monday, police said they made arrests in both incidents but didn’t announce any charges.

The investigations into both incidents are “ongoing,” the police service said.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding either of these incidents to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

