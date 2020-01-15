95-year-old Annapolis County man charged in connection with historical sex offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 95-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County is facing charges in connection with alleged sexual offences dating back to the late 1960s.

In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said Leonard Gaudet is charged with one count of indecent assault on a female.

The charges are in relation to incidents that occurred between 1967 and 1969 in Nictaux Falls, N.S.

Police say the victim was a child at the time.

Gaudet is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal court on Feb. 10.

Police believe there may be more victims and are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the area to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be provided to Annapolis RCMP or Crime Stoppers.