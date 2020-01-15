Menu

Crime

95-year-old Annapolis County man charged in connection with historical sex offences

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 2:32 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 95-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County is facing charges in connection with alleged sexual offences dating back to the late 1960s.

In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said Leonard Gaudet is charged with one count of indecent assault on a female.

READ MORE: Former Halifax teacher faces additional 64 charges in historical sexual assaults

The charges are in relation to incidents that occurred between 1967 and 1969 in Nictaux Falls, N.S.

Police say the victim was a child at the time.

Gaudet is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal court on Feb. 10.

Police believe there may be more victims and are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the area to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

READ MORE: Former Halifax teacher, sports coach faces charges in historical sexual assaults

Information can be provided to Annapolis RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

