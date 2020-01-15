4 people charged in break-in that ended in Edmonton police shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged in connection with a break-in at a gas station in Namao earlier this week that resulted in a man being shot by Edmonton police.

At around 4:10 a.m. Monday, two Edmonton police officers came upon a break and enter at the Petro-Canada gas station in the area of Highway 37 and Range Road 244.

A Dodge truck was backed up to the gas station and the door to the building was damaged, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team. When police arrived, the truck tried to leave the area.

Edmonton police said when officers “challenged” the suspect, contact between the suspect and police vehicles occurred, resulting in EPS members firing their guns.

A chase ensued and carried on for about seven kilometres to the area of 25005 Sturgeon Rd. near the Regency Estates subdivision.

The truck went into the ditch and a second vehicle contact occurred. At that point, the officers discharged their firearms again, police said. No police officers were injured in the incident.

A man was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Three other suspects were taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Edmonton police said three men and one woman have since been charged.

James Leblanc, 37, Trevor Sewepegaham, 42, Kieran Goldsmith, 42 and Ashlyn Tomalty, 33 are each charged with shopbreaking to commit theft.

Tomalty is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and one breach.

ASIRT, which investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death to any person, is investigating the officers’ actions in this incident.

A police scene at a Petro Canada gas station on Highway 37 in Namao, Alta. in Sturgeon County on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News Police taped off a Petro Canada gas station on Highway 37 near Highway 28 in Namao, Alta. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News A police scene north of Edmonton, near Sturgeon Road and Essex Point, in Sturgeon County on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News A police scene north of Edmonton, near Sturgeon Road and Essex Point, in Sturgeon County on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News A police scene north of Edmonton, near Sturgeon Road and Essex Point, in Sturgeon County on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News