Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

South Okanagan trio ordered to stand trial following stabbing attack

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 2:36 pm
Billy Hill, Queenie Kruger and Amanda Sach will be tried on serious charges connected to a robbery and stabbing that police say took place in the South Okanagan town of Kaleden.
Billy Hill, Queenie Kruger and Amanda Sach will be tried on serious charges connected to a robbery and stabbing that police say took place in the South Okanagan town of Kaleden. Courtesy: Facebook

A B.C. provincial court judge has found there is enough evidence for three Okanagan residents to stand trial on charges stemming from a stabbing and robbery in Kaleden, B.C., one year ago.

William Hill, Queenie Kruger and Amanda Sach were ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in Penticton on Tuesday.

Related News

On Jan. 4, 2019, a Penticton woman sought medical attention at Penticton Regional Hospital for a stab wound, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: ‘Give me all your cash or I’ll stab you’: Vernon, B.C. pizzeria robbed at knifepoint

“The victim, a Penticton woman in her 40s, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged assault with a weapon,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The crime is believed to have taken place in Kaleden, a small community south of Penticton on Skaha Lake, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Hill, 29, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Kruger, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: West Kelowna middle school spends hour in lockdown

Sach, 30, has been charged with forcible confinement and two counts of theft under $5,000.

RCMP did not say if the victim and the accused were known to each other.

The case has been sent to B.C. Supreme Court to fix a date for trial.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganpentictonCourtSupreme Courtsouth okanaganProvincial Courtkaledenbc provincial courtKaledanOrdered to Stand TrialKaleden assaultprelimpreliminary trialrobbery and assaultstabbing assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.