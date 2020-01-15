South Okanagan trio ordered to stand trial following stabbing attack

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. provincial court judge has found there is enough evidence for three Okanagan residents to stand trial on charges stemming from a stabbing and robbery in Kaleden, B.C., one year ago.

William Hill, Queenie Kruger and Amanda Sach were ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in Penticton on Tuesday.

On Jan. 4, 2019, a Penticton woman sought medical attention at Penticton Regional Hospital for a stab wound, according to RCMP.

“The victim, a Penticton woman in her 40s, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged assault with a weapon,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The crime is believed to have taken place in Kaleden, a small community south of Penticton on Skaha Lake, according to police.

Hill, 29, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Kruger, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Sach, 30, has been charged with forcible confinement and two counts of theft under $5,000.

RCMP did not say if the victim and the accused were known to each other.

The case has been sent to B.C. Supreme Court to fix a date for trial.