Downtown Calgary stabbing victim critically injured: police

Calgary police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in the downtown core on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Hotel Arts in the 100 block of 12 Avenue Southwest just after 3 a.m.

Police said they found a man outside the hotel with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition, according to police.

