Crime

Downtown Calgary stabbing victim critically injured: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 8:21 am
Calgary police respond to a stabbing at Hotel Arts on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Calgary police respond to a stabbing at Hotel Arts on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. . Global News

Calgary police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in the downtown core on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Hotel Arts in the 100 block of 12 Avenue Southwest just after 3 a.m.

Police said they found a man outside the hotel with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition, according to police.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Penbrooke Meadows after reports of targeted shooting

 

