Downtown Calgary stabbing victim critically injured: police

Calgary police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in the downtown core on Tuesday.
Officers were called to Hotel Arts in the 100 block of 12 Avenue Southwest just after 3 a.m.
Police said they found a man outside the hotel with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition, according to police.
READ MORE: Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Penbrooke Meadows after reports of targeted shooting
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS