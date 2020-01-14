West Kelowna middle school spends hour in lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Students were locked in their classrooms and hallways were cleared at Glenrosa Middle School on Tuesday morning, as the school went into lockdown at the request of RCMP.

The school on Glen Abbey Place in West Kelowna was locked down for around an hour due to what the school principal described in a message to parents as “a situation in our community.”

Superintendent Kevin Kaardal said the police incident was “near enough to the school that the RCMP made a request to the school and we followed their directions.”

While there was a lot of speculation online about what caused the lockdown, the superintendent said no one was on school property with a weapon other than police.

The school said the lockdown ended around 12:25 p.m., when the “issue in the community was resolved.”

The superintendent said during the lockdown, the school follows a protocol where no one leaves the building and people stay out-of-line of sight as much as possible.

The school said in a message to parents that all staff and students are safe, and that RCMP were on site throughout the incident.

Police towed a white SUV away from the Goldie Way area Tuesday. Travis Lowe / Global News

Global News has reached out to police for comment.