West Kelowna firefighters douse hot spots from industrial blaze

Fire crews in West Kelowna were called back on Saturday for hot spots at an industrial fire that was extinguished on Friday.

Two fire trucks, including a ladder truck, and approximately six firefighters were on scene at Burnco Rock Products Ltd. on Auburn Road.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue, crews were looking for hot spots following a report of smoke earlier Saturday.

On Friday, after spending six hours quenching the industrial blaze, WKFR said the fire was electrically caused and wasn’t suspicious in nature.

Unable to enter the fire-damaged building on Saturday because of safety concerns, crews searched for hot spots from a ladder truck with a thermal-imaging camera, while also dousing areas with water.

Specifically, crews were targeting the roof, including eaves.

“We had a minor flare-up,” WKFR fire Chief Troy Becker told Global News on Saturday. “Unfortunately, the whole building has been deemed unfit for us to go in and do any overhaul.

“So as a result, we have to do everything from the perimeter.”

Becker said on-site security noticed smoke from the roof area.

“Unfortunately, because the roof had collapsed inward, there was a hot spot inside one of the interior walls,” said Becker. “We were just trying to find the best angle to (fight it).”