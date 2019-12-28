Menu

Canada

Minto tire fire covered with sand as air quality and water advisories remain in effect

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 12:46 pm
Updated December 28, 2019 1:22 pm
Smoke quantity, density dropping as sand smothers New Brunswick tire fire
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is reporting progress on work to smother a tire fire in the village of Minto, N.B.

The operation to smother a tire fire in the village of Minto, N.B., has come to an end, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization announced late on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the organization confirmed that the fire at the TRACC tire recycling plant has been covered with sand and that the trucking operation to bring the sand to the facility has ended.

READ MORE: Smoke quantity, density dropping as sand smothers New Brunswick tire fire

However, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (NB EMO) said an air quality advisory remains in effect until further testing can be completed.

A “do not consume” water advisory for residents of the Minto industrial park, including the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and Queens North Community Health Centre, remains in place.

The NB EMO says crews will continue to work at the site and they ask that people stay away from the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire broke out late on Dec. 20, with the advisories being issued by the provincial health department shortly afterward.

People in the Minto area who are on well water have also been advised to monitor their water for any change in odour or colour.

N.B. health official warning some residents not to consume water until it’s safe
N.B. health official warning some residents not to consume water until it’s safe

The initial firefighting effort involved up to 21 different fire departments from around the province.

At its height, the blaze created a plume of smoke visible from Fredericton – about 50 kilometres away.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
