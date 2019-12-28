Menu

Canada

Hotel in Mount Pearl, N.L., destroyed by second fire since Christmas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2019 11:23 am
A firefighter battles a blaze.
A firefighter battles a blaze. File Photo / Pixabay

An early morning fire has destroyed a hotel in Mount Pearl, N.L., just days after another fire on Christmas Day damaged the kitchen area of the business.

Crews from three stations of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Hotel Mount Pearl around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Platoon Chief Dean Foley says it appears the blaze started in the kitchen area and quickly spread to the rest of the structure.

He says crews took a defensive attack because the intense flames kept firefighters from entering the building.

Foley says snow and a low cloud ceiling complicated matters by keeping thick smoke in the neighbourhood.

He says a number of employees had been in the building but were all out safely when firefighters arrived.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
