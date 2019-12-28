Hotel in Mount Pearl, N.L., destroyed by second fire since Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire has destroyed a hotel in Mount Pearl, N.L., just days after another fire on Christmas Day damaged the kitchen area of the business.

Crews from three stations of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Hotel Mount Pearl around 5 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Plane diverted to Moncton early on Saturday

Platoon Chief Dean Foley says it appears the blaze started in the kitchen area and quickly spread to the rest of the structure.

He says crews took a defensive attack because the intense flames kept firefighters from entering the building.

Foley says snow and a low cloud ceiling complicated matters by keeping thick smoke in the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 NL firefighter now in Australia battling raging bush fires NL firefighter now in Australia battling raging bush fires

He says a number of employees had been in the building but were all out safely when firefighters arrived.