Canada

Plane diverted to Moncton early on Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 10:17 am
Emergency services respond to an emergency landing at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Dec. 28, 2019. .
Emergency services respond to an emergency landing at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Dec. 28, 2019. . Courtesy of Wade Perry

Emergency crews were forced to respond to an emergency landing at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Saturday.

Julie Pondant, a spokesperson for the airport, told Global News that the Air Canada flight was originally destined for the Magdalen Islands. But it was forced to divert to Moncton at approximately 3 a.m., due to landing gear issues.

READ MORE: Industrial equipment stolen in northern New Brunswick

The plane was able to land safely but units from the Moncton Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and RCMP were on hand just in case.

The airport took in 16 passengers and three crew members from the displaced aircraft.

New BrunswickMonctonAir CanadaMoncton AirportGreater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport
