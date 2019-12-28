Plane diverted to Moncton early on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were forced to respond to an emergency landing at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Saturday.

Julie Pondant, a spokesperson for the airport, told Global News that the Air Canada flight was originally destined for the Magdalen Islands. But it was forced to divert to Moncton at approximately 3 a.m., due to landing gear issues.

The plane was able to land safely but units from the Moncton Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and RCMP were on hand just in case.

The airport took in 16 passengers and three crew members from the displaced aircraft.

