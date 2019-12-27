Industrial equipment stolen in northern New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the theft of industrial equipment in northern New Brunswick that occurred sometime in mid-December.

Police say a yellow Wacker Neuson reversible vibratory plate compactor was stolen off of a flatbed trailer sometime between Dec. 16 and 17 in Cap Pelé, N.B.

The trailer was parked in an open area off Route 950 across from Thibodeau Street in Cap Pelé near Highway 15, according to police.

The trailer’s model number is DPU5545HE.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers

