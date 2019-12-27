Menu

Crime

Industrial equipment stolen in northern New Brunswick

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 9:49 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the theft of industrial equipment in northern New Brunswick that occurred sometime in mid-December.

Police say a yellow Wacker Neuson reversible vibratory plate compactor was stolen off of a flatbed trailer sometime between Dec. 16 and 17 in Cap Pelé, N.B.

READ MORE: Fredericton police take man into custody after Boxing Day assault

The trailer was parked in an open area off Route 950 across from Thibodeau Street in Cap Pelé near Highway 15, according to police.

The trailer’s model number is DPU5545HE.

READ MORE: Family of 3 displaced after New Brunswick fire, Red Cross says

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers

