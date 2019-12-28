Menu

Canada

2 displaced after fire guts home in Cambridge, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 3:43 pm
A Halifax Fire and Emergency truck races along Gottingen Street. .
A Halifax Fire and Emergency truck races along Gottingen Street. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Two people have been displaced after a fire ripped through a Victorian-era home in Cambridge, N.S., on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross said in a press release that the fire at the home on Cambridge Road was reported at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Fire crews from Waterville, N.S., Kentville, N.S., and four other adjacent departments responded to the fire.

A man was injured as he attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher. He had to be treated at the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville for light burns and minor smoke inhalation and was then released.

The man’s wife accompanied him to the hospital but was not hurt.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have now arranged emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other basics for both.

