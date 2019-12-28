2 displaced after fire guts home in Cambridge, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been displaced after a fire ripped through a Victorian-era home in Cambridge, N.S., on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross said in a press release that the fire at the home on Cambridge Road was reported at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Fire crews from Waterville, N.S., Kentville, N.S., and four other adjacent departments responded to the fire.

A man was injured as he attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher. He had to be treated at the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville for light burns and minor smoke inhalation and was then released.

The man’s wife accompanied him to the hospital but was not hurt.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have now arranged emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other basics for both.

