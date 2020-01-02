Menu

Okanagan

House fire reveals legal cannabis grow-op: West Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 2:25 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 2:39 pm
West Kelowna RCMP say a 36-year-old man from Kelowna suffered minor injuries in an morning house fire along the 2100 block of Ensign Quay on Thursday.
West Kelowna RCMP say a 36-year-old man from Kelowna suffered minor injuries in an morning house fire along the 2100 block of Ensign Quay on Thursday. Global News

West Kelowna RCMP say a man sustained minor injuries in a Thursday morning house fire that revealed a legal cannabis grow-op.

According to police, officers arrived on scene at approximately 6:30 a.m., with members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue already battling the blaze.

The house fire occurred along the 2100 block of Ensign Quay. Police say the road is closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way and it’s not known when it will reopen.

Emergency vehicles surround a West Kelowna home following a fire there on Thursday morning.
Emergency vehicles surround a West Kelowna home following a fire there on Thursday morning. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

“A precursory canvass of the property has revealed a marijuana grow operation inside the house and investigators are working to determine if it contributed to the cause of the fire,” West Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“Determining the cause of the fire will be the priority of the investigation once the fire is extinguished.”

Police said a 36-year-old Kelowna man was present at the home when the fire started and that he sustained minor injuries from the fire before being transported to hospital.

In an email with Global News, West Kelowna RCMP said the grow-op was legal.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the man was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

WKFR also said on arrival, crews found a single-storey residential home with active fire from the main and lower floor.

“Crews were hindered during fire  suppression operations due to building modifications from the construction of a marijuana grow operation,” said WKFR.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaPoliceOkanaganFireMarijuanaCannabisHouse FireWest Kelownacentral okanaganWest Kelowna Fire RescueWest Kelowna RCMPMarijuana Grow Op
