16 residents forced from southeast Calgary apartment building during fire

Over a dozen people were forced from their homes on Wednesday night after a fire at an apartment building near Marlborough Mall.

Flames and thick smoke were visible from the three-storey building in the 3800 block of Fonda Way Southeast when firefighters arrived at 11 p.m.

Crews extinguished flames on the outside of the building before heading inside to douse the fire.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the blaze spread to the roof of the apartment building before being put out.

In total, 16 residents kept warm inside a Calgary Transit bus while crews battled the fire.

Officials from both ATCO and Enmax attended to shut down power and gas to the building and police officers were called in to help divert traffic in the area.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.