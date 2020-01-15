Hamilton police aim to identify owners as numerous stolen high-end bicycles remain unclaimed

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police’s break-and-enter, auto theft and robbery (BEAR) unit is trying to identify the owners of high-end bicycles recovered during a theft ring investigation.

Several owners have been reunited with their bikes, but investigators say several bicycles remain unclaimed.

On Dec. 24, 2019, Hamilton police announced the conclusion of a two-month investigation into an alleged high-end bicycle theft ring. According to police, the targets were residential and commercial properties in the Ancaster, Aldershot and Dundas areas.

A public appeal was made for owners to contact the police and claim their bikes. To date, more than a dozen bicycles have not been claimed, police say.

Investigators have cross-referenced the serial numbers on the bicycles with existing reports. Anyone who reported their bicycle lost or stolen and provided the corresponding serial number does not need to contact police, as officers say those bikes have already been returned to their owners.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released the following list of unclaimed bicycles:

BMX — Black frame with the word “butter” in yellow on the frame

Mountain Bike — CCM Vector, black with lime green lettering on the frame

Mountain Bike — Tropix Martinez, red with black lettering on the frame

Mountain Bike — Trek 820 Single Track, black with silver lettering and red on the frame

Mountain Bike — Rocky Mountain Flow 2, lime green with white and orange designs on the frame

Mountain Bike — Rocky Mountain Soul, red with white lettering on the frame

Mountain Bike — RBK Titan, red with lettering and black front fork with white lettering

Mountain Bike — Norco Nokanee, black with white lettering on the frame

Mountain Bike — KHS Alite 1000, lime green with silver lettering, white Apple sticker on the headset

Mountain Bike — Giant Yukon, black with gold/silver lettering on the frame

Mountain Bike — Giant Roam, blue with black lettering on the frame

Mountain Bike — Giant Anthem, blue with black lettering on the frame, 27.5-inch wheels

Mountain Bike — Gary Fisher, blue with white lettering

Owners are being asked to contact police by email and provide the bike’s serial number. Arrangements will then be made to claim it, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact BEAR unit Sgt. Frank De Vuono by emailing fdevuono@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Const. Wayne Potter at wpotter@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.