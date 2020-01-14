Menu

Crime

Hamilton police looking for mini-van involved in fatal hit-and-run on the mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 7:14 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 7:29 pm
Hamilton police are looking for a 2010 Dodge Caravan involved in fatal hit and run on Sunday morning.
Hamilton police are looking for a 2010 Dodge Caravan involved in fatal hit and run on Sunday morning. Hamilton Police

Hamilton police believe they’ve identified the vehicle that allegedly struck and killed a 29-year-old man on the mountain Sunday morning.

Investigators say a dark grey 2010 Dodge Caravan hit the man near Upper Wellington Street at Inverness Avenue East just after midnight early Sunday morning.

It’s believed the vehicle sustained damage to its undercarriage and the front lower bumper after the collision.

The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Upper Wellington Street and then westbound on Queensdale Avenue.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755 or submit a tip anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online.

