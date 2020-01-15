Aerosmith, Run-DMC to reunite at 2020 Grammys

Send this page to someone via email

At the end of the month, Run-DMC will reunite with Aerosmith for the first time since 2002 for a joint performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The news was revealed on Wednesday morning in an official statement made by the Recording Academy.

Though it’s unconfirmed what the iconic music acts will play together, it’s likely that they will perform Run-DMC’s Walk This Way — the 1986 cover/remix version of the Aerosmith classic.

Not only did the updated version of Walk This Way become one of the first-ever rap/rock singles, but it also peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts, meaning it surpassed the original 1975 version.

In addition to their performance with the American rap trio, Aerosmith will perform a medley of some of their biggest hits to celebrate becoming MusiCares’ Person of the Year, which was announced last week.

Two nights ahead of the Grammys, a plethora of other artists will honour Aerosmith at the MusiCares annual tribute concert with some of their own takes on anthems by the American rock legends.

The stacked roster includes the Foo Fighters, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., the Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Alice Cooper and H.E.R.

The gig takes place on Jan. 24 at the Convention Centre in Los Angeles. Select tickets are available here.

After the success of Walk This Way and its housing album Toys in the Attic (1975), members of Aerosmith — frontman Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry — agreed to collaborate with Run-DMC to remix the rock anthem for their Raising Hell album (1986).

You can catch Run DMC’s performance with Aerosmith live on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Also performing on “music’s biggest night” will be Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, among others, as confirmed by the Recording Academy last week.

In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, Calif.

Following the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Aerosmith will return to Las Vegas to continue the critically acclaimed Deuces Are Wild residency.

Additional information, tour dates and updates can be found through the official Aerosmith website.