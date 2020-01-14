3 physicians leaving Kentville hospital over administrative issues

Send this page to someone via email

Three physicians at the Valley Regional Hospital have announced they are leaving the hospital in Kentville, N.S., over administrative concerns.

Dr. Rob Miller, Dr. Rebecca Brewer and Dr. Keith MacCormick are all emergency physicians who have been involved in the campaign to bring attention to the need for long-term care beds.

“This is really the sequel to that. We just don’t see any accountability for the actions and inactions of the Nova Scotia Health Authority,” said Dr. MacCormick in a phone interview with Global News Tuesday.

In April 2019, a GoFundMe page was created to raise $100,000 for the Valley Regional Hospital and especially the Emergency Department, which “is suffering from overcrowding due to a lack of LTC beds. This fund was started to raise money to either reopen one of the old facilities or build a new one,” as stated on the page.

Dr. MacCormick has been working between 13- to 17-hour shifts per month in Emergency, which he said is considered full-time.

He said the Emergency Department model has been under stress for a long time, but the latest stresses in the last couple of years are the long-term care bed issue and pressure from the lack of primary-care providers.

“Someone has to blow the whistle on this, someone has to stand up and say there are better ways to do this — why aren’t they being done and who’s accountable?” MacCormick said.

PC health critic Karla MacFarlane says that in order to increase recruitment and retention of physicians, the government must address the number of patients without family doctors and the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s failure to consider improvements suggested by health professionals.

“When people don’t have a family doctor, they often go to their local ER for treatment,” MacFarlane said in a press release on Tuesday. “The lack of access to family doctors is a key factor in overcrowding at hospitals.”

She also said that health professionals need to be heard when trying to make recommendations to improve the health-care system, which is what Dr. MacCormick is calling for.

“We need to recognize that physicians who work in Emergency Department should have stakeholder status in decision making, and without physician influence, in that regard, there are a whole bunch of decisions and policies that come into the workplace that are more based on resource management than patient centre care,” MacCormick said.

Kings North MLA John Lohr also recognizes a lack of resources at regional hospitals as a contributor to overcrowding and long wait times.

“The fact that we are soon to lose three physicians tells a clear story that this hospital needs more resources to support existing staff and to offer adequate care,” said Lohr in a press release. “It’s difficult to make a case for physicians to practice in rural areas when we can’t retain the physicians that we already have.”

But despite MacCormick’s decision to leave, he said that will not stop him from being a doctor.

“There are so many different ways that citizens and residents of this area in the Valley could be helped,” he said. “I’m not going to stop being a doctor because I can’t work in ED.”

MacCormick said that there’s a mechanism for Doctors Nova Scotia to “officially be involved in grievances and stand up for doctors.”

“I’m hopeful that’s going to come to pass when situations like this happen in the future, Doctors N.S. will have a mechanism for which it can act, but unfortunately it hasn’t helped us at Valley Regional,” he said.

Global News has reached out to Nova Scotia Health Authority for comment, but a spokesperson wasn’t available for immediate comment.

-With files from Alicia Draus