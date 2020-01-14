Calgary Drop-In Centre ‘critically’ low on winter clothing

Amid the province’s deep freeze, the Calgary Drop-In Centre has put a plea out to the public for warm boots and clothes.

The city is in its third day of dangerously low temperatures, resulting in a shortage of warm boots, sweaters, coats and gloves at the centre.

With this deep freeze, we ran out of warm boots and are critically low on warm clothing like coats and sweaters. We could also use gloves, toques and new underwear. Can you help us #YYC? Donations can be brought to our shelter 24/7. Thank you in advance ♥️ — Calgary Drop-In Centre (@calgarydropin) January 14, 2020

“We need as much as possible. We know the winter is going to last at least a couple more months so the need doesn’t stop at the end of this week — it’s just going to continue,” said Kayla Ortwein, senior manager of communication at the Calgary Drop-in Centre, on Tuesday.

Any donated items will go towards filling the shelves in the centre’s clothing room. It is in need of clothing and boots of all sizes, with mediums and larges in high demand.

The room isn’t only for Drop-In Centre clients; it is open to anyone in need at this time of year.

“It’s open to the public so anyone who needs something warm, something a little bit gently used, they’re welcome to come to our clothing room,” said Ortwein.

Hours for the room have also been extended this week. It’s normally open on Mondays and Thursdays, but this week it will be open every morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Since sending out the plea on Monday, the centre has received multiple donations but is hoping for more.

“We’ve gotten a few donations overnight and we’re so grateful. Things are just coming in all day today but we are still critically low on warm items, boots, jackets, sweaters, gloves — we need all of it,” Ortwein said.

Items can be donated at the main centre location at 1 Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. or at 3640 11A Street N.E.

Monetary donations can be made on the website.