Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following shoplifting incident at local drug store

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 2:25 pm
One of the suspects is also a suspect in a Dec. 11 electronics store theft, police say.
One of the suspects is also a suspect in a Dec. 11 electronics store theft, police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie police say they’re searching for two suspects following a reported shoplifting incident that took place at a local Shoppers Drug Mart on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., two women entered the drug store at 420 Essa Rd. and stole two Waterpik electric toothbrushes, valued at $350, police say.

READ MORE: Alliston teen charged after allegedly taking photos in public bathroom, Nottawasaga OPP say

After initially selecting the toothbrushes, officers say, one of the suspects concealed them in a purse before both of the women left the store without attempting to pay for them.

Officers say they’re looking to identify both suspects, one of whom is described to be five feet one inch tall, between 20 and 30 years old, with brown hair tied back in a ponytail and wearing a black jacket with a fur collar. The woman is also a suspect in a Dec. 11 electronics store theft, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Barrie police looking for 2 female suspects following reported theft from local electronics store

According to officers, the second female suspect is five-foot-one in height, about 40 years old and wearing a black jacket with a red trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lainey of the Barrie Police Service by email at glainey@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie TheftBarrie shopliftingBarrie shopliftersBarrie Shoppers Drug Mart theftBarrie toothbrush theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.