Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following shoplifting incident at local drug store

Barrie police say they’re searching for two suspects following a reported shoplifting incident that took place at a local Shoppers Drug Mart on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., two women entered the drug store at 420 Essa Rd. and stole two Waterpik electric toothbrushes, valued at $350, police say.

After initially selecting the toothbrushes, officers say, one of the suspects concealed them in a purse before both of the women left the store without attempting to pay for them.

Officers say they’re looking to identify both suspects, one of whom is described to be five feet one inch tall, between 20 and 30 years old, with brown hair tied back in a ponytail and wearing a black jacket with a fur collar. The woman is also a suspect in a Dec. 11 electronics store theft, police say.

According to officers, the second female suspect is five-foot-one in height, about 40 years old and wearing a black jacket with a red trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lainey of the Barrie Police Service by email at glainey@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.