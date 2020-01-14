Martha Stewart says Snoop Dogg is ‘a lot more sophisticated than he comes across’

Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart is known for her culinary expertise and green thumb, as well as her VH1 cooking show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Outside of throwing celebrity dinner parties with Snoop Dogg, Stewart has partnered with Subway Canada to let people know that, with proper love and care, meatballs really can grow on trees.

Global News spoke to Stewart about the new sub, her show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party and much more.

Global News: How excited are you to share the news of the Beyond Meatballs with everyone?

Martha Stewart: The fact that Subway’s partnered with Beyond Meatballs is a step in the very right direction and I think it’s very exciting. It was fun to make such a cute, funny and pertinent commercial.

What toppings would you put on your Beyond Meatball sub from Subway?

I like the mozzarella and tomato sauce one very much. But you could do a lot of different things with the meatball sub with different kinds of cheese. It’s good with a strong kind of herby mayonnaise. But I’m not going to change the Subway formula. They’ve worked really hard on that particular sandwich and it’s great that they’re offering a plant-based product like this. For them to offer this kind of product is avant-garde, smart and it is absolutely modern for this time when more and more people are turning to vegetarianism and veganism.

Do you think you’d use any Beyond Meat products in recipes on your show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party?

Oh, definitely. Snoop’s a big fan of it.

Really? I had no clue he liked Beyond Meat. So you wouldn’t have to trick him into eating it, then?

Oh, no! He’s a huge fan of it because he doesn’t eat a lot of meat so this would be perfect for him.

What’s the most surprising thing you’ve learned about Snoop Dogg from working with him so closely on the show?

Well, he’s a very talented person. He’s a lot younger than you think he is. How old do you think he is?

Is he around 40 years old? [He’s 48 years old.]

Oh, yes. You know! I just thought he was like, 60, like an old man (laughing). He’s only 45 or something like that. And he’s already a grandfather so we have that in common. He loves his grandchildren. He’s a very intelligent, very fantastic musician, very knowledgeable and a lot more sophisticated than he comes across.

What’s your favourite part of working on Potluck Dinner Party?

The guests! Meeting all these amazing people and really just incredible talent. Jamie Foxx, this great guy is a genius. Matthew McConaughey was my favourite guest. I just loved him. He’s much better looking in real life than in the movies and he’s very funny. And there’s all the rappers, all of the girls that Snoop’s interested in, the performers. I met Paris Hilton, who I would probably have bumped into, but she was very funny. We have a lot of fun.

Do you have any say in which guests come on the show?

Oh, of course. Since we’re partners on this show, I make my suggestions and he makes his suggestions.

What recipe or recipes do you think would work perfectly with Beyond Meatballs or Beyond Meat products?

Well, a lot of them. You could use them in casseroles very nicely. You could make it with any pasta dish that is asking for meatballs. I would like to be able to buy the Beyond Meat in bulk. If it came by the pound, then you could make meatloaf. My mother’s meatloaf recipe has been one of our consistently most asked for recipes over the years from our magazine. I would love to do it with that.

Do you have a go-to guilty pleasure food?

Right now it’s pomegranate season so I eat lots of pomegranates and I love pomegranates. I’m a very healthy eater. I don’t snack a lot.

What type of advice would you give for someone who is hosting a party on a budget?

Well, find recipes that that are delicious and appealing and that fit your budget. Learn how to make them really well before you start serving it at parties. I don’t like to experiment on my guests, so I will not use an untried recipe.

What’s next for you in 2020?

I’m working on so many different products right now. I’m working with another Canadian company and developing CBD products. I’m working on a skincare line, working on our fashion line. There’s a lot of stuff going on.

(This interview has been edited and condensed.)

The new plant-based Beyond Meatball sub is available exclusively at Subway through the month of January.