Florida woman arrested for allegedly making Mason jar bomb at Walmart

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly making a bomb inside of a Walmart on Saturday, using items found on the store’s shelves.

According to the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office, the woman was found wandering through the aisles of the Tampa store, collecting various items like a Mason jar, denatured alcohol and nails, WFLA-TV reports.

Emily Stallard, 37, allegedly assembled the homemade weapon in front of her child, police said.

On Jan. 12, Stallard was booked for a third-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor, with charges including attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing and child abuse.

On the day of her arrest, she received a third-degree felony for battery on a law enforcement officer. According to officers, Stallard spit on them while she was being put inside a police car.

Police were called to the scene after a security guard noticed the suspect’s “suspicious” activity and reported it to an off-duty fish and wildlife conservation officer, who happened to be in the store at the time.

“This shows how important it is that if you see something out of place, say something,” Amanda Granit, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement to NBC2. “Your actions and what you saw could really make a huge difference, as it did in this case.

“This is really alarming to see this type of behaviour and to see a person in such a public place where they could cause damage or hurt people around them,” Granit continued.

Stallard was still in jail on Tuesday at noon.

