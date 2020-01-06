Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Florida man woke to intruder trying to ‘suck toes’ on Christmas Eve, police say

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 5:23 pm
A Florida man woke to find a home intruder inspecting his feet, according to police.
A Florida man woke to find a home intruder inspecting his feet, according to police. Pexels

The only “person” who’s supposed to sneak into your house on Christmas Eve is Santa Claus — and he’s supposed to stuff your stockings, not lick your toes.

Nevertheless, a man told deputies that he awoke in his bed to find a strange man carefully inspecting his toes late on Christmas Eve in Bradenton, Fla., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE: Owner ‘furious’ with Detroit firefighters over burning house ‘selfie’

The resident told the intruder that he didn’t have any money, according to a police report obtained by local station WTSP.

The intruder responded by saying that he was “there to suck toes,” the report said.

The two men fought and the suspect tried to grab the victim’s genitals, according to the Bradenton Herald, which also reviewed the police report. The suspect claimed he had a gun but did not produce one.

Story continues below advertisement

He then smashed a window and fled, stopping only to break the windshield on the victim’s car during his escape.

READ MORE: Sleepy man, goat kidnapped outside adult store in meth-fuelled carjacking, police say

Deputies obtained DNA samples from the victim’s toes but were unable to track the suspect with a K9 unit, the Herald reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

Florida man recovering following alligator attack
Florida man recovering following alligator attack
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Home InvasionChristmas EveFlorida manBurglarHome Intrudertoe suckerChristmas burglaryFlorida man suck toesfoot fetishmanatee county sheriff's officesucking toestoe fetish
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.