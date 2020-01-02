Sleepy man, goat kidnapped outside adult store in meth-fuelled carjacking, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An accused carjacker on meth drove someone else’s pickup truck across two state lines on Jan. 1 after seizing the vehicle along with its occupants — a sleeping man and a goat — from the parking lot of an adult store in Carthage, Mo., according to police.

The suspect drove from Missouri to Oklahoma via Kansas in a 210-kilometre getaway before he released his two terrified passengers, according to an arrest report obtained by the Associated Press.

The man and goat were waiting in the pickup truck outside an adult store when the carjacking occurred, police said. The truck’s driver had gone into the store and his passenger had fallen asleep in the other seat.

According to police, the suspect stole the vehicle, pistol-whipped the passenger and repeatedly threatened him with a gun while making his getaway.

The driver eventually released the victim and the goat in rural Creek County, Okla., local station NewsOn6 reports.

Police used the truck’s OnStar system to slow it down, then blew its tires with a spike trap near Sand Springs, Okla., according to the station. Officers finally brought the vehicle to a halt by using their cars to push it into a ditch.

Brandon Kirby, 40, of Mannford, Okla., was arrested at the scene after a short foot pursuit, according to the arrest report. Police also recovered a mask and gun at the scene.

Kirby had been wanted for second-degree burglary before the chase. He was later booked into the Creek County jail on charges of kidnapping, pointing firearms and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Sand Springs Police Department had a chuckle about the case on Facebook following the arrest.

“OK 2020, it only took you 4.5 hours to get weird,” they wrote.

“Let’s slow down on the carjacking-goatnapping calls for the remainder of the year.”

—With files from The Associated Press

