2 Milwaukee kids shot by driver after throwing snowballs at passing cars

Send this page to someone via email

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot by a driver after throwing snowballs at cars in Milwaukee on Jan. 4.

Milwaukee police shared the shocking news on their Twitter account, writing that police officials responded to the incident at around 7:50 p.m.

READ MORE: Indiana mom gives birth to twins born in different decades

“Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” the tweet reads.

“Minutes later,” police also tweeted, “a 13-year-old Milwaukee male was found also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

Minutes later a 13-year-old Milwaukee male was found also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aide to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

According to the release, officers immediately performed First Aid on both victims, who were then taken to hospital for treatment.

While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, police said it seemed both victims were part of a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at passing cars.

0:56 9-year-old wins case making snowball fights legal in Colorado 9-year-old wins case making snowball fights legal in Colorado

“One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota,” the Twitter statement reads.

“The driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids, striking the two victims.”

Twitter users were evidently outraged by the crime.

“This person needs to be locked away for the rest of his life,” one wrote, while another commented: “Arrest that Toyota driver; a snowball attack is not a valid reason to shoot a gun.”

“Anyone who tries to justify shooting at kids for throwing objects [snowballs] at the car: What the heck is wrong with you?” one person tweeted.

“They are kids, and kids do not [do] very smart stuff. It does not mean you should shoot them for that.”

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling their department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement