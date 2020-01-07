Indiana mom gives birth to twins born in different decades

Send this page to someone via email

An Indiana woman has given birth to twins who share the same DNA, but not the same birthday.

Dawn Gilliam went into labour on Dec. 31 and welcomed baby Joslyn, the first in a set of twins, in 2019. Just 30 minutes later, Jaxon was born on Jan. 1, 2020.

According to local news station WBNS, Gilliam wasn’t due to give birth until Feb. 19, but found herself at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital in Carmel, Ind., when she stopped feeling any movement from her unborn babies.

The adorable duo were born prematurely, with Joslyn, born at 11:37 p.m., weighing in at four pounds, 11 ounces. She was the last baby to be born in 2019, and the decade, at the hospital.

Jaxon weighed a little less than his twin sister, arriving at 12:07 a.m. weighing four pounds, five ounces. He was the first baby born in the hospital in the new year.

“We’ve known for a while that she was going to be born first,” Gilliam told media in the maternity ward lobby on Friday. “She’s been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come.”

Father Jason Tello said the couple from Pendleton, Ind., had talked about having kids born on different dates, but never thought this would happen.

“[I’m] still kind of overwhelmed,” Tello said. “Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates, but here we are with this surprise — different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We’re still kind of speechless.”

Gilliam — who’s also mom to James, 10, and five-year-old Gabryel — told Today her newborn bundles of joy have distinct personalities.

“[Joslyn] won’t hold my finger, but she will grip onto Jason’s,” Gilliam said. “The other day, when I was holding her, she opened her eyes, squinted really hard and then shut them. I gave her back to Jason and she was happy again.”

Jaxon, on the other hand, is taking to mom much quicker.

“[He] won’t grip onto Jason’s finger, but he will mine,” she said.

The twins are still in hospital recovering from their early birth, according to WTHR.

