Indiana mom gives birth to twins born in different decades

An Indiana woman has given birth to twins who share the same DNA, but not the same birthday.
Dawn Gilliam went into labour on Dec. 31 and welcomed baby Joslyn, the first in a set of twins, in 2019. Just 30 minutes later, Jaxon was born on Jan. 1, 2020.
According to local news station WBNS, Gilliam wasn’t due to give birth until Feb. 19, but found herself at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital in Carmel, Ind., when she stopped feeling any movement from her unborn babies.
The adorable duo were born prematurely, with Joslyn, born at 11:37 p.m., weighing in at four pounds, 11 ounces. She was the last baby to be born in 2019, and the decade, at the hospital.
Jaxon weighed a little less than his twin sister, arriving at 12:07 a.m. weighing four pounds, five ounces. He was the first baby born in the hospital in the new year.
“We’ve known for a while that she was going to be born first,” Gilliam told media in the maternity ward lobby on Friday. “She’s been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come.”
Father Jason Tello said the couple from Pendleton, Ind., had talked about having kids born on different dates, but never thought this would happen.
Gilliam — who’s also mom to James, 10, and five-year-old Gabryel — told Today her newborn bundles of joy have distinct personalities.
Jaxon, on the other hand, is taking to mom much quicker.
The twins are still in hospital recovering from their early birth, according to WTHR.
—
COMMENTS