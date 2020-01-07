Couple wins $2.6M lottery, son declared cancer-free all in 3-day span

Send this page to someone via email

A couple in England has proven good luck might also come in twos.

John and Allison McDonald of County Durham, England, were relieved to find out their teenage son was cancer-free last week, but the incredible news was made sweeter when they won a whopping $2.6-million lottery, the U.K. National Lottery announced.

John, a 62-year-old security officer, was checking his winning ballot at work when he noticed he had a few matching numbers. He figured he’d won on a lucky dip — the British lottery equivalent of a North American quick pick. Moments later, the truth set in: he had matched all six.

That would have been a great start to the year in itself, but just days later, the couple received news that Ewan, their 15-year-old son, was also completely clear of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He’d been receiving chemotherapy all year and was finally cancer-free — and the family was nearly $3 million richer.

John and Allison, 49, are all set for retirement now, as well as some well-deserved family time at home in England and abroad, wherever their travels take them.

Since receiving back-to-back amazing news, the couple has handed in their notices at work, BBC reported.

“It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days,” John told the outlet.

“What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas and talks about how amazing this would be, but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us — and it has,” he said.

“And then to receive news that Ewan’s latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful.”

“This is just the most amazing feeling ever,” Allison said.

