Crime

3 charged with 1st-degree murder after New Year’s Eve shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 7:00 pm
Clinton Phil Williams is seen in an undated photo.
Clinton Phil Williams is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in Toronto’s east end on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Wingarden Court, just west of Neilson Road and south of Finch Avenue East, at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 31 with reports of the man being shot while walking in an underground parking lot.

Police initially reported the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. However, the service later said the man’s condition deteriorated.

The victim, who was identified as 43-year-old Clinton Phil Williams, later died from his injuries.

In an update released on Monday, police said three suspects were arrested with the assistance of officers in Peel Region and Sarnia.

Ethan Lee, a 20-year-old resident from Toronto, Kedar Guerra, a 38-year-old resident from Sarnia, and Atneil Nelson, a 33-year-old resident from Toronto, were charged with first-degree murder.

The co-accused were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

