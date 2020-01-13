Trudeau: ‘Lots of discussions’ left on who will cover Meghan and Harry’s security costs in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there are still a lot of discussions to be had about who will cover security costs while Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in Canada.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement Monday saying the Royal Family has agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada and the U.K.

Trudeau says the federal government has not been involved “up until this point” about what having Harry, Meghan and their son Archie, in Canada will look like.

“There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves as to what level of engagement they choose to have,” Trudeau said. “We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well.”

“We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be.”

The Sussexes announced plans to step away from senior royal duties to “work to become financially independent.” Part of the plan includes finding a new, part-time home.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” a statement posted to the couples Instagram account reads.

The couple spent the holiday season in Saanich and Markle is now back in British Columbia with their son.

Markle spent years living in Toronto while working on the television show Suits. Harry spent time on Whistler’s slopes as a kid and has come back to Canada many times since then.

Security experts have raised concerns that the Sussexes’ move could be costly to Canadian taxpayers. Traditionally Canada covers police costs associated with the couple when they are travelling on official business, but a more permanent move is potentially a different issue.

“I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have,” Trudeau said.

“There is a general feeling of appreciation for the Sussexes.”