Man arrested in connection with Rosemère murder: SQ

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man last month in Rosemère in the Laurentians.

The body of Arturo Morales De Paz, 33, was found in a vehicle parked in front of a grocery store on Labelle Boulevard, on Dec. 18.

There were traces of violence on the victim’s body. His death was then confirmed at a hospital in Saint-Eustache.

READ MORE: Man found dead in Rosemère parking lot considered homicide: SQ

De Paz had no criminal record.

The SQ reports that the suspect, who was arrested on Sunday in Blainville, is also from Mexico.

He is expected to appear at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse. It is not yet known what charges he faces.

Story continues below advertisement

The police investigation was handled under the jurisdiction of the Régie intermunicipale de police Thérèse-de-Blainville before it was transferred it to the SQ.