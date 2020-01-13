Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in connection with Rosemère murder: SQ

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 3:26 pm
The case was transferred to Quebec provincial police.
The case was transferred to Quebec provincial police. TVA

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man last month in Rosemère in the Laurentians.

The body of Arturo Morales De Paz, 33, was found in a vehicle parked in front of a grocery store on Labelle Boulevard, on Dec. 18.

There were traces of violence on the victim’s body. His death was then confirmed at a hospital in Saint-Eustache.

READ MORE: Man found dead in Rosemère parking lot considered homicide: SQ

De Paz had no criminal record.

The SQ reports that the suspect, who was arrested on Sunday in Blainville, is also from Mexico.

He is expected to appear at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse. It is not yet known what charges he faces.

Story continues below advertisement

The police investigation was handled under the jurisdiction of the Régie intermunicipale de police Thérèse-de-Blainville before it was transferred it to the SQ.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeSaint-JeromeRosemereRosemere deathRosemere murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.