Crime

2 charged in one of London, Ont.’s largest ever crystal meth seizures: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 13, 2020 3:02 pm
London police say two men are facing charges in connection with what may be the city's largest ever seizure of crystal methamphetamine. .
London police say two men are facing charges in connection with what may be the city's largest ever seizure of crystal methamphetamine. . via the London Police Service

Police say two London, Ont. men, ages 42 and 44, are facing drug- and weapon-related charges in connection with what could be London’s largest-ever crystal methamphetamine seizure.

According to police, members of the guns and drugs section executed search warrants on Thursday at a residence on Dundas Street and at a location on Ashland Avenue.

READ MORE: 50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Sarnia border crossing

Police seized $462,400 worth of crystal meth, a shotgun, roughly 1,500 rounds of ammunition, roughly $60,000 cash, a digital scale, and a cellphone.

Det. Sgt. Rob Merrimen, the officer in charge of the guns and drugs section, said the seizure was “almost certainly the largest in our history,” though officials told Global News Radio 980 CFPL they are still working to confirm that.

“While this is a significant quantity, we know there is always more out there.”

“Our focus remains addressing the threat to community safety and well-being posed by illegally-possessed firearms and drugs such as crystal methamphetamine, opioids and others,” Merrimen added.

Police say the two men were arrested without incident.

'Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I'm just better off dead': letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered
‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered
