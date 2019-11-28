Menu

Crime

50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Sarnia border crossing

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 28, 2019 1:45 pm
Canada Border Services Agency says 50 packages of suspected cocaine were found inside boxes in a tractor trailer at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia, Ont.
Canada Border Services Agency says 50 packages of suspected cocaine were found inside boxes in a tractor trailer at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia, Ont. via Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are reporting the seizure of 50 bricks of suspected cocaine from within a tractor-trailer at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, near Sarnia.

According to the CBSA and members of the London detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), a tractor trailer arrived at the bridge on November 18 and was referred for a secondary inspection.

READ MORE: 30 charged in alleged drug ring that used military-grade, Canada-made phones: indictments

During the secondary inspection, border services officers discovered “an inconsistency in the weight of some of the boxes” in the shipment and further examination turned up 50 packages of suspected cocaine.

“We are proud of our officers at the front line who work tirelessly to protect Canadians and keep drugs out of our communities,” said Tom Rankin, CBSA’s St. Clair district director.

“This seizure is another example of the ongoing cooperation that exists between the CBSA and the RCMP.”

READ MORE: Guelph man allegedly attempts to smuggle 112kg of cocaine into Canada

The total seizure was about 50 kg of suspected cocaine and the investigation is ongoing.

A 52-year-old Markham man has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking and is due in court in Sarnia on December 12.

