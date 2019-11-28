50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Sarnia border crossing

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are reporting the seizure of 50 bricks of suspected cocaine from within a tractor-trailer at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, near Sarnia.

According to the CBSA and members of the London detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), a tractor trailer arrived at the bridge on November 18 and was referred for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, border services officers discovered “an inconsistency in the weight of some of the boxes” in the shipment and further examination turned up 50 packages of suspected cocaine.

“We are proud of our officers at the front line who work tirelessly to protect Canadians and keep drugs out of our communities,” said Tom Rankin, CBSA’s St. Clair district director.

“This seizure is another example of the ongoing cooperation that exists between the CBSA and the RCMP.”

The total seizure was about 50 kg of suspected cocaine and the investigation is ongoing.

A 52-year-old Markham man has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking and is due in court in Sarnia on December 12.

