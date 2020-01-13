Recipe: Coconut-Lemongrass Braised Beef Short Ribs

Send this page to someone via email

Coconut-Lemongrass Braised Beef Short Ribs

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

2 lbs boneless beef short ribs, cut into 4-oz pieces (8 in total)

sea salt and ground black pepper

3 shallots, chopped

2 stalks lemongrass, outer two layers discarded

3 Tbsp chopped ginger

6 cloves garlic, chopped

3 Tbsp Red Curry Paste

1 litre full-fat coconut cream (see Note)

3 Tbsp fish sauce

10 kaffir lime leaves

1/4 c palm or brown sugar

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 Tbsp oyster sauce

steamed rice, to serve

Method

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Heat oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Generously season beef with salt and pepper. Add beef to pan and sear for a minute. Turn and sear for another minute. Repeat until all four sides are seared. Turn off the heat. Transfer beef to a heavy-bottomed ovenproof saucepan or Dutch oven.

In the same frying pan, cook shallots, lemongrass and ginger for 2 to 3 minutes on low heat. Add garlic and curry paste, turn the heat back to high and sauté for 30 seconds. Stir in coconut cream and fish sauce, until the coconut cream is fully incorporated. Add kaffir lime leaves, palm (or brown) sugar, lime juice and oyster sauce and stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Bring mixture to a boil and turn off the heat.

Pour mixture over beef. Cover pan with lid or aluminum foil and cook for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, until fork-tender. Serve with rice.

Chef’s Note: Coconut cream contains much less water than coconut milk, which results in a smoother, thicker and richer consistency.