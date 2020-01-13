Menu

Crime

IHIT investigating after body found in rural area of Maple Ridge

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 1:34 pm
Police file photo. .
Police file photo. . Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking into a suspicious death in Maple Ridge, B.C.

RCMP responded after a body was discovered in a rural area near the 24500 block of Lougheed Highway on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Brandon Teixeira faces new charges for Surrey murder, separate Maple Ridge incident

Police deemed the circumstances surrounding the body and the area as suspicious and IHIT was called in to investigate.

IHIT says it is working to identify the victim.

“Though the area is rural, investigators believe that it does get used frequently by pedestrians so we are asking anyone who has been in that area to contact IHIT,” Det. Lara Jansen said.

