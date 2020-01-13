IHIT investigating after body found in rural area of Maple Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking into a suspicious death in Maple Ridge, B.C.

RCMP responded after a body was discovered in a rural area near the 24500 block of Lougheed Highway on Saturday afternoon.

Police deemed the circumstances surrounding the body and the area as suspicious and IHIT was called in to investigate.

IHIT says it is working to identify the victim.

“Though the area is rural, investigators believe that it does get used frequently by pedestrians so we are asking anyone who has been in that area to contact IHIT,” Det. Lara Jansen said.

1:04 Witness video captures West End homicide arrest Witness video captures West End homicide arrest

Story continues below advertisement