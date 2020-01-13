Ben McIntosh’s 4 goal effort leads Saskatchewan Rush over San Diego Seals

Send this page to someone via email

Ben McIntosh had four goals and an assist and Mark Matthews added a goal and five helpers as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the San Diego Seals 12-9 on Sunday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) play.

Saskatchewan jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one quarter and never trailed.

McIntosh scored the team’s final goal in each of the first three quarters and had the Rush’s lone goal in the fourth quarter.

“It kind of works that way with our offence. It can be any one of us on any given night and tonight it was me,” McIntosh said.

“It hasn’t been me any other game this year, so it was nice to get it going.”

Ryan Keenen and Matthew Dinsdale had a pair of goals apiece for the Rush (3-1).

Evan Kirk, who entered the game ranked second in the league in goals-against average and third in save percentage, made 43 saves to pick up the win.

“If our defence gives him the chance to see the shots, he tracks the ball very well and he’ll make the saves for us most of the time,” said Rush general manager and head coach Derek Keenan.

Connor Fields and Wesley Berg paced the Seals (1-4) with two goals and three assists each. Jeremy Noble and Connor Kearnan also had two goals apiece.

Frank Scigliano stopped 33-of-43 shots to take the loss for San Diego.

The Rush are back in action at home on Jan. 18 when the Colorado Mammoth travel to Saskatoon.

