2019-20 Saskatchewan Rush games to broadcast on Global Saskatoon and Regina

The Saskatchewan Rush and Global TV are teaming up to deliver lacrosse to fans right at home.

The organizations announced on Thursday that 10 Saskatchewan Rush games will be televised on Global Saskatoon and Global Regina for the 2019-20 season.

“This is one more method that allows Rush Nation to relive the energy of our high octane games from the comfort of their home,” said Brandon Urban, director of business development and media relations for Saskatchewan Rush.

Starting Dec. 22, all nine home games and one away game will be televised.

“Global Saskatoon and Global Regina are committed to being a part of our communities and bringing our viewers quality local content,” said Sherri van der Veen, station manager and news director for Global Regina and Global Saskatoon.

“With this agreement, fans across the province will be able to catch the Saskatchewan Rush in action and experience the game of lacrosse.”

The broadcasts will be tape-delayed, running on the following Sundays between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. CST:

Dec. 22: Saskatchewan Rush vs. New England Black Wolves (Home Opener)

Jan. 19: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth

Feb. 9: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth

March 1: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Toronto Rock

March 8: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Vancouver Warriors

March 15: Saskatchewan Rush @ Calgary Roughnecks

March 22: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Georgia Swarm

April 5: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Rochester Knighthawks

April 12: Saskatchewan Rush vs. San Diego Seals

April 19: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Calgary Roughnecks

For Saskatchewan Rush fans who would still like to experience hard-hitting lacrosse action live at SaskTel Centre, tickets are available online.

