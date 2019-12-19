Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

2019-20 Saskatchewan Rush games to broadcast on Global Saskatoon and Regina

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 9:00 am
The first Saskatchewan Rush game to be televised will be the home opener against New England Black Wolves on Dec. 22.
The first Saskatchewan Rush game to be televised will be the home opener against New England Black Wolves on Dec. 22. File Photo / Global News

The Saskatchewan Rush and Global TV are teaming up to deliver lacrosse to fans right at home.

The organizations announced on Thursday that 10 Saskatchewan Rush games will be televised on Global Saskatoon and Global Regina for the 2019-20 season.

“This is one more method that allows Rush Nation to relive the energy of our high octane games from the comfort of their home,” said Brandon Urban, director of business development and media relations for Saskatchewan Rush.

READ MORE: ‘Talent is there’: Rush player Jeff Shattler expanding lacrosse in southern Saskatchewan

Starting Dec. 22, all nine home games and one away game will be televised.

“Global Saskatoon and Global Regina are committed to being a part of our communities and bringing our viewers quality local content,” said Sherri van der Veen, station manager and news director for Global Regina and Global Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this agreement, fans across the province will be able to catch the Saskatchewan Rush in action and experience the game of lacrosse.”

The broadcasts will be tape-delayed, running on the following Sundays between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. CST:

Dec. 22: Saskatchewan Rush vs. New England Black Wolves (Home Opener)

Jan. 19: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth

Feb. 9: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth

March 1: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Toronto Rock

March 8: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Vancouver Warriors

March 15: Saskatchewan Rush @ Calgary Roughnecks

March 22: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Georgia Swarm

April 5: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Rochester Knighthawks

April 12: Saskatchewan Rush vs. San Diego Seals

April 19: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Calgary Roughnecks

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush sign 2 homegrown players

For Saskatchewan Rush fans who would still like to experience hard-hitting lacrosse action live at SaskTel Centre, tickets are available online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsRegina SportsLacrosseSaskatchewan RushSaskTel CentreGlobal ReginaSask RushGlobal SaskatoonRush Nationbroadcast livebroadcast partnershiplacrosse clubRush games
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.