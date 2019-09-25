Saskatchewan Rush sign 2 homegrown players

Two homegrown lacrosse players have signed with the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) Saskatchewan Rush.

Colin Berglof and Zach Gould, graduates of the Saskatchewan SWAT Junior A program, have been signed to one-year contracts, the team said Tuesday.

Berglof was selected 57th overall by the Rush at the 2019 NLL Entry Draft on Sept. 17.

He has appeared in 66 Junior A games with the SWAT since 2016, notching 161 points in those games.

Berglof also played for Team Canada last summer in the IIJL World Junior Lacrosse Championship, posting seven points in three games.

“He’s a big kid, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about him,” general manager and head coach Derek Keenan said at the draft.

Gould is returning to the Rush for a second season.

He was taken 74th overall by the Rush in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft and spent most of the 2018-19 season on the team’s practice roster.

Gould spent the off-season playing with the Burnaby Lakers in the Western Lacrosse Association, putting up 13 points in 11 games.

In his final season with the SWAT in 2018, Gould led the team with 91 points.

