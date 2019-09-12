Saskatchewan Rush start 2019-20 season on the road

The Saskatchewan Rush will be starting the 2019-20 NLL season on the road against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season.

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) released the upcoming season’s schedule on Thursday, days after announcing a new third division.

The Rush will take on the Colorado Mammoth on Nov. 10 in a rematch of the 2019 West Division semifinal.

The Mammoth eliminated the Rush 11-10 on an overtime goal by Joey Cupido.

Saskatchewan plays its first home game of the season on Dec. 14 when they take on the New England Blackwolves.

One of the longest road trips of the year for the Rush is on Feb. 15 when they travel to Halifax to play the Thunderbirds.

The Rush play their bitter division rival, the Calgary Roughnecks, three times.

The first meeting is on March 13 in Calgary, when the last two NLL champions take to the floor.

They meet up again on April 17 in Calgary and for the final time the following night in Saskatoon for Saskatchewan’s last regular-season home game.

The Rush wrapped up the regular season April 24 on the road against the Vancouver Warriors.

