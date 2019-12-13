‘Talent is there’: Rush player Jeff Shattler expanding lacrosse in southern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Saskatchewan Rush home opener will feel more like a homecoming for one veteran player.

Jeff Shattler moved with his wife and children to the province during the National Lacrosse League (NLL) off-season this summer.

“We really like Regina. It’s a new change for me and my wife and our two boys and a chance to be whatever we want to be out here,” said Shattler, who is among the vast majority of NLL players working jobs outside their pro sports responsibilities.

“It was a huge switch in my job title – from construction to something that I love to do.”

While the team is based in Saskatoon, the Shattlers have settled in Regina, where the 15-year professional player is growing his namesake lacrosse academy in southern Saskatchewan.

“The traction is there, we just need the right push, the right teachers to teach the proper way of playing lacrosse,” said Shattler, who works with teams in the region and offers private lessons.

Saskatchewan Rush forward Jeff Shattler celebrates with the National Lacrosse League Cup after defeating the Rochester Knighthawks in Saskatoon on Saturday, June 9, 2018. The Rush are the 2018 NLL Champions after defeating the Knighthawks 15-10. Liam Richards / The Canadian Press

Shattler wants players to meet opportunity where it matters – through post-secondary scholarships and chances to travel with the sport.

“Just give them the opportunity and see what they can do with it. If the kids don’t have the opportunity – you’ll never know how good they could be,” he said.

With that focus, Shattler said he’s looking to put together all-star teams, across age groups, made up of Saskatchewan talent under the Shattler Lacrosse Academy name.

“It’s not a team that would play in Saskatchewan,” Shattler explained. “[It’s] a team that would practice together once a week and then we’re going to travel together to the states, and that’s when you see the real scouts.”

Shattler star power added to Standing Buffalo program

While the pro player has big plans, Shattler said his main priority is the lacrosse program at Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, located 75 kilometres northeast of Regina.

“I want to see our kids succeed and go on to the NLL” – Dwayne Redman Jr., Standing Buffalo band councillor Tweet This

After hosting a camp in the community earlier this year, he signed a four-year coaching contract with the storied program.

Shattler officially began his thrice-weekly sessions with students at the local school.

“He’s very vocal for us and the kids. The kids listen to him and just excited to see their development,” said band Councillor Dwayne Redman Jr.

Shattler says his coaching style is about promoting fun and teaching kids how to be respectful team players Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

Redman Jr., 46, has lived in the community his whole life, and has been involved as a coach and volunteer with the program since it started in 2010.

“I want to see our kids succeed and go on to the NLL and creating those opportunity,” he said, adding the game has helped unite the community.

“Lacrosse is called the Creator’s game – it heals. It helps heal families, helps heal the children in our community and the sport brings the parents and the kids together,” he said.

Seventy kids take part in the lacrosse program, including some players from neighbouring communities, along with 30 coaches and staff.

The teams – spanning novice to junior – will soon have new home to practice and compete. Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation has an agreement to use the long-vacant Eagle Dome in Lebret, a 10-minute drive away.

“Every kid in our organization will have their own stall as they come in and play. There’s even a hot tub in this thing,” said Shattler, who received keys to the facility in December.

The building needs some repairs, and Shattler said players will help clean and beautify the facility. He added the community wants to host a day of lacrosse at the arena on June 21 for National Indigenous Peoples Day.