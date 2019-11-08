Newest homegrown Saskatchewan Rush player adjusting to life as a pro

Colin Berglof is still pinching himself.

“You’re playing with some of the best players in the world out here and it’s just a crazy experience sitting beside guys that you were a fan of last year. It’s really cool.”

Since relocating to Saskatoon in 2015, the Saskatchewan Rush has made it an annual tradition to use one of their draft picks on a local player.

Berglof has that honour this year, with the Rush using the 57th overall selection in the 2019 National Lacrosse League draft to bring him into the fold.

The 21-year-old recently took part in his first training camp session with the team and said it’s a bit surreal to be playing in the pros in his own backyard.

“Just to get drafted itself is an amazing experience and then to have it be by your hometown team that’s just a whole other level and I was really excited about it,” he said.

A six-foot-four, 225-pound forward, Berglof played his junior lacrosse with the Saskatchewan SWAT, posting 92 points in 31 regular-season games over the last two seasons. He also suited up for Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Lacrosse Championships held in Saskatoon.

Berglof signed a one-year contract with the Rush in September. Now he’s looking to make a good impression in his first professional training camp.

“I’m just trying to soak up as much as I can. It’s completely different than junior. It’s a lot faster so I’m just trying to involve myself but at the same time take a step back, learn the plays, listen to what everyone has to say,” he said.

Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan had some simple advice for the rookie.

“He just wants me to work hard. He wants me to do the best I can, show what I got and back to the learning stuff, he just doesn’t want me to be afraid out there. Ask questions, talk to the older guys and just enjoy it,” Berglof said.

The Rush are holding their next training camp session on the west coast where they will face the Vancouver Warriors in an exhibition scrimmage on Nov. 17.

The following weekend they’ll visit the Toronto Rock for a final preseason tuneup before reconvening in Denver, Col., on Nov. 29 for their first regular-season game against the Colorado Mammoth.

Saskatchewan’s home opener takes place Dec. 14 against the New England Black Wolves.