Extreme deep freeze settles over Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected as a ridge of high pressure brings very cold air into the western Prairies.

Bitterly cold air is entrenched in parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, with extreme wind chill values near -40 on Monday morning.

Wind chill values are colder in northern parts of the province, ranging from -45 to -50.

The cold will push eastward as the week progresses, and much of Saskatchewan is expected to be in the extreme cold by Monday evening, Environment Canada says.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when there is an elevated risk to health such as frostbite or hypothermia.

