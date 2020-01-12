Bitterly cold air in the Okanagan to last all week: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan residents are bracing for intense, heavy snowfall and plummeting temperatures as Environment Canada warns of the first Arctic outbreak of the season to hit the valley.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Okanagan with 5 to 10 centimetres expected to fall in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon Sunday afternoon.

“This morning we have a low pressure system crossing the southern interior giving us some moderate snow passing through the Okanagan right now,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Mak.

“Following the passage of the low [pressure system] we have an Arctic front that is going to come down from central B.C. and that will contribute to some isolated flurries for late this afternoon and early this evening.”

A busy day once again with a major winter storm impacting much of BC with snow, blowing snow, extreme cold, wind, & Arctic outflow warnings in effect. For all the latest warnings:https://t.co/3mSObsgANi Please use #BCstorm when tweeting us your reports. We appreciate them all. pic.twitter.com/5NJi6OpK4u — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 12, 2020

The Arctic front will bring bitterly cold air to the Okanagan. A special weather statement has been issued for the Central, North and South Okanagan.

“For the Okanagan, we are looking at a wind chill close to -26 for tonight,” Mak said.

Environment Canada’s forecast says it will feel like -16 C with the windchill in Kelowna and Vernon during the day on Sunday. In Penticton, it will feel like -10.

Temperatures will plummet this week to -16 to -25 C with the windchill during the day, while overnight lows will reach -26 across the valley.

It will be coldest in the Yellowhead, Columbias and Southwest Interior on Monday morning, according to the advisory, with wind chill values reaching -30 C.

Mak said the freezing temperatures will stick around until Friday.

*Snowfall Warning*@EnvironmentCa – Brief period of intense heavy snow and blowing snow over the Central Okanagan. #Penticton #Peachland #Kelowna #Vernon are some areas being affected. 10-15cm. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/081kAkHiK2 — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) January 12, 2020

“The Arctic air will settle down early next week and the earliest warm-up will be Friday with some clouds rolling in and the next system is expected to move in later on Friday,” he said.

Highway snow advisories

Snowfall warnings and blowing snow advisories have been issued for many B.C. Interior highway mountain passes.

Environment Canada says 15 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, while drivers travelling along the Okanagan Connector are warned of blowing snow from Merritt to Kelowna.

“Visibility will be an issue, especially with blowing snow when visibility will be reduced greatly so I suggest drivers to be cautious when driving these highways,” Mak said.

The advisory says visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero and drivers need to be prepared to adjust their speed with changing road conditions.

Highway 3 will receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow at Allison Pass, the Trans-Canada Highway at Eagle Pass will receive 5 to 10 centimetres of snow and Highway 3 at Paulson Summit will receive 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall on Sunday.

Full information about road closures and conditions can be found on Drive BC.

You can find all of Environment Canada’s public weather statements for B.C. here.

