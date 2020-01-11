17-year-old killed, passenger taken to hospital in early morning West Vancouver crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old driver is dead after an early morning crash in West Vancouver Saturday.

West Vancouver Police say it happened in the 6300-block of Marine Drive around 4 a.m.

The 17-year-old boy from North Vancouver was killed when the black BMW he was driving slid sideways and ran into a power pole, police said.

A 19-year-old girl, who was a passenger in that vehicle, was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

Sgt. Paul Faris with West Vancouver Police says investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

He adds at this point, officials believe speed was likely a factor.

He’s now hoping someone in the area saw what happened.

“If we have a witness that saw or heard anything, we would certainly appreciate them contacting the West Vancouver Police,” he said.

